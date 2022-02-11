ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.99) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.80) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($22.02).

PSM opened at €14.43 ($16.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.97. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.77 ($14.68) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($21.84). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

