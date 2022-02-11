ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 3,607,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,154,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000.

