PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 503,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,511. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

