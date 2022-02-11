Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

