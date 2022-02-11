Profund Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.