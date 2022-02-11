Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

