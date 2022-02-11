Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $180,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
