Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.99. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 18,054 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

