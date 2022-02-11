Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.