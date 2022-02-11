Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.