Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.41

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.41 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.41.
Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)
