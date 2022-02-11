Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$85.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.55. 239,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$911.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

