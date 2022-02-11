Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDS. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of PDS traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 15,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,317. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $698.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

