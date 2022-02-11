Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.40

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 4421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company has a market cap of $579.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
