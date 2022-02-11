PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.37 and a 52 week high of C$17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

