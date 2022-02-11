Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $273,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

