Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 132,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Powell Industries has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 444.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Powell Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Powell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

