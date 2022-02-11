Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Shares of POWL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 million, a P/E ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Powell Industries by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

