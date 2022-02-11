PotCoin Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,553.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.68 or 0.07096298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00305717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00770946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00083357 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00411187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00226789 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,385,455 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

