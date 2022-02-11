Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Buys 1,500 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

POST opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

