Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Buys 1,500 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
POST opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
