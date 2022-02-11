Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 8.7%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 252,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 133,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

