Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.40). 14,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.41).
The company has a market cap of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC)
