Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 88,800 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TransUnion worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

