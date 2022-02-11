Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 217,200 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 149.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.51. 42,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

