Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $14.76 Million in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $994,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,675,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BNNRU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.