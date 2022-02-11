Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of IAA traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

