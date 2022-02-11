Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 561,400 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 175.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Wendy’s worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,009. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.