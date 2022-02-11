Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

