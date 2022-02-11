PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

