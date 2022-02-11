PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

