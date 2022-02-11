pNetwork Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102085 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,602,225 coins and its circulating supply is 45,600,007 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

