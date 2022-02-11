Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.68 million.Plexus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Plexus stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

