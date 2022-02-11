Playtech’s (PTEC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.20) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.20) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592 ($8.01).

PTEC opened at GBX 644 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 347 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($10.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

