PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 521.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

