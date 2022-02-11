PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

