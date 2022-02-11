PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

