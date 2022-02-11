Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.
Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 16,332,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
