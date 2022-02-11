Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 16,332,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

