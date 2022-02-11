Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.28

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.28 and traded as high as $94.74. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 218,190 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
