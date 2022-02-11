Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.28

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.28 and traded as high as $94.74. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 218,190 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $35.24 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

