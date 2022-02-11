Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Pixelworks stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
