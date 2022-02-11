Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

