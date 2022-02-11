Piper Sandler Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

CPT opened at $164.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

