Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 74,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

