Piper Sandler Increases Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

ACB traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.77. 2,947,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,003. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.43.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

