Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.