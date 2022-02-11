Piper Sandler Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $85.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.