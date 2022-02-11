Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

PIPR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. 192,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.39 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

