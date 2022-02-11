PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.15

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as low as $15.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 424,753 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

