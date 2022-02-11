Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 1434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
