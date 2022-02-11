Pierre R. Breber Sells 18,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

