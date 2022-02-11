Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBAX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

